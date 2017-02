TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man is dead after a single car crash near the Travis-Hays County line early Sunday morning.

It happened at 2:15 a.m. on the 13000 block of South Interstate Highway 35 southbound.

Austin-Travis County EMS says a man in his 30’s died at the scene.

Traffic is being diverted to the frontage road while the cause of the crash is being investigated.