Looking ahead to Super Bowl LII

Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman runs against the New England Patriots defense during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)
HOUSTON (NEXSTAR MEDIA) — Super Bowl LI is almost in the history books, and soon it’ll be time to start thinking about Super Bowl LII. There’s already a buzz in Houston about Minneapolis 2018.

The eyes of the football world are on Houston this week. At this time next year, they’ll be on Minneapolis.

“We’re embracing the theme of the Bold North,” Andrea Mokros, Vice President of Communication and Events of Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee, said. “You can’t hide February in Minnesota and in fact, we love February in Minnesota. So we are going to celebrate the outdoors and the snow and the winter life.”

That means you’ll see everything from snowmobiling to ice fishing.

Mokros said, “One of our favorite activities is we actually have something called the Luminary Loppet where folks go cross-country skiing on the lakes at night, lit by luminaries. It’s very beautiful and unique to Minnesota.”

Minneapolis has hosted a Super Bowl once before, Super Bowl XXVI in 1992. That was the year “Taste of the NFL” was born.

The chair of the Super Bowl LII Cuisine Committee is Andrew Zimmern.

“The local flavors of our state are going to dominate the food scene at Super Bowl LII. We are the kindest, most welcoming, most generous community in the United States. I think people are going to be blown away by what they experience at our Super Bowl.”

As for the actual game, no team has ever played in a Super Bowl on its home field. Will that change in 2018?

Mokros hopes, “Of course, the Vikings are gonna be the first team to play, although we have a number of teams in the Midwest.”

He continued, “We would love to have any of those teams play in the game where folks can jump in the car and be part of the Super Bowl in their own backyard.”

