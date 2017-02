AUSTIN (KXAN) – It’s the big game and there’s a good chance if your friends chose your party to attend, they’re expecting you to have the best spread.

Does this have you feeling anxious? Did you not plan accordingly? Luckily Adeina Anderson visited KXAN with some ideas that are easy and should make sure your friends continue to come to your house for parties.

Easy brisket sliders, 7-layer dip cups and mini-football brownies are sure to be a crowd pleaser.