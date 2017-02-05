Houston barbecue restaurant owner kills suspected robber

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say a barbecue restaurant owner has shot and killed one of two suspected robbers.

Authorities say the man was leaving J&S Barbecue on Houston’s northeast side after closing up Saturday night when two men jumped out from behind a garbage bin and tried to rob him as he was getting into his car.

The store owner, identified only as a man in his 70s, told police he’d been robbed before after leaving for the night so he was carrying a gun. He shot at the pair.

One of the men was hit in the throat and chest and died later at a hospital. The second robber fled.

Authorities say it’s not likely the store owner, who wasn’t hurt, will be facing any charges.

