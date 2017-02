AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler lit traditional firecrackers Sunday, part of the Chinatown Center’s Lunar New Year celebration, ringing in the Year of the Rooster.

The celebration featured performances through the day, including the Dragon and Lion Dance Teams, at the Chinatown Center pagoda.

“It is the diversity that gives our city its fabric, its magic, its shades and tones and sounds,” Adler said. “This is what Austin is.”