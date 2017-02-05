Austin student athletes get free heart screenings

AUSTIN (KXAN) – When your child is an athlete, their well-being becomes a high concern.

February is the month of heart health awareness and Austin health facilities are taking action on it.

To start off the first weekend of February, parents had the chance to take their children to the Heart Hospital of Austin on Saturday for free heart screenings.

The kids had to be student athletes in order to participate in the event.

Teens between the ages of 14 and 18 were tested for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM, which is the most common cause of cardiac death for young athletes in sports.

The scheduled appointments provided time for the student athletes to have their results reviewed by a cardiologist. Parents, along with their kids, also went through CPR and AED training