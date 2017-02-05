Alpine police believe remains are missing college student

Zuzu Verk, missing Sul Ross student (Family Photo)
ALPINE, Texas (AP) — Police say the boyfriend of a missing West Texas college student has been arrested a day after remains believed to be his girlfriend were found in a shallow grave.

Alpine police Lt. Felipe Fierro says Robert Fabian was arrested Saturday on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse.

Robert Fabian police booking photo (KMID)
Sul Ross State University junior ZuZu Verk of Fort Worth disappeared last fall. Fierro says Fabian reported Verk missing Oct. 14, then declined to cooperate with police.

In late October, Fabian was officially named the only suspect in the investigation. However, several persons of interest were also listed by police officials.

Fierro says positive identification was pending on the remains discovered Friday, by a Border Patrol agent, but that police believe the person was Verk. Forensic experts will work to identify the remains located in a brushy area near Alpine.

 

