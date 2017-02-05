A Great Snack Idea Just in Time for Salami Season

In case you didn’t know, it’s salami season. And at L’Oca d’Oro they make it the star of one of their popular appetizers.Chef and co-owner Fiore Tedesco joined us today to demonstrate how to make their Lonza and Tangerine Butter Crostini. You start off with cultured butter and then season it with tangerine zest, chives, and salt and pepper. You then mix it all together and spread it across a baguette. To top it off you add lonza, which is a dry cured pork loin and you have the perfect crostini. L’Oca d’Oro is located at 1900 Simond Avenue.
Check them out online at locadoroaustin.com or call 737-212-1876.

