A Breakfast Cocktail to Start Your Day

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and according to Lone Star Court, it’s the perfect time for a cocktail.Sean Downey joined us today to show us how to mix up the Texas Breakfast Cocktail. To begin you start with a shaker and add a shot of Texas Rye Whiskey, brown sugar simple syrup, maple syrup, and ice. You then rim a glass with mezcal to leave a nice flavor base. Next you strain the contents of your shaker into your glass and top it off with some sparkling apple cider. Add a cinnamon stick and some candied bacon and you’ve made the perfect cocktail to get your day started.

Lone Star Court is on Domain Drive.

Go to lonestarcourt.com for more information or call them at 512-814-2625.