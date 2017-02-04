Valentine’s Day is also a day to consider kidney health

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Mayor Steve Adler declared February 14th the day when hundreds of advocates will descend on the Capitol to increase awareness about the need for kidney health funding.

One in three Americans is at risk for kidney disease and more than 30 million already have it.

Texas has the largest number of end stage renal disease (ESRD) patients in the nation. These are dialysis or kidney transplant patients.

Early kidney disease usually has no symptoms. The only way to know if you have kidney disease is to get checked by your doctor.

Valentine’s Day is also Love Kidney Day in Austin. Doctor Vincent Tjia joined Gigi Barnett on KXAN to discuss the Kidney Two-Step, a blood and urine test, will help detect early onset of the disease.

 

