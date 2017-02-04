Thousands of athletes compete in the 24th annual Special Olympics Winter Games

AUSTIN (KXAN) – More than 2400 Special Olympic athletes from across the state are competing in the 24th annual Winter Games this weekend.

The three-day event kicked off Friday and includes a series of competitions in bowling, power lifting and volleyball. Athletes ages 12 to 71 each spent a minimum of eight weeks training for the event.

The bowling series of the Winter Games will take place at four alleys over the course of the weekend. The events will be held at the Dart Bowl, Highland Lanes, Mel’s Lone Star Lanes and Westgate Lanes.

On Saturday, power lifting competitions will be held at the Round Rock High School field house. Both the volleyball and the athlete celebrations will take place at the Round Rock Sports Center.

The athlete village is set up at the Norris Conference Center where they could take advantage of free health screenings, crafts and games when athlete’s have some free time.

All of the events are free and open to the public.

For a complete list of events, click here.