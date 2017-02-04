Texas Boys Scouts celebrate accomplishments at annual Report to State Parade

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The annual Report to State Parade brings Boy Scouts all across Texas together to celebrate Scout achievements. On Saturday, more than 3,500 of them joined at the Texas Capitol for its 68th year.

To commemorate some of these accomplishments, an Eagle Scout Rededication Ceremony was held to honor those who have completed the highest rank in the Boy Scouting program.The requirements to earn this rank are a minimum of 21 badges, and only 5 percent of Boy Scouts who enroll ever make it that far.

Out of the 19 Boy Scout Councils in the state, youth delegates from 14 councils were selected to report on their participation with communities.

Rolando B. Pablos, the Texas Secretary of State, was chosen to be this year’s recipient of the reports.