Texas Boys Scouts celebrate accomplishments at annual Report to State Parade

Viviana Castaneda Published: Updated:
Boy Scouts of America rally at the Capitol. (KXAN Photo/Justin Hobby)
Boy Scouts of America rally at the Capitol. (KXAN Photo/Justin Hobby)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The annual Report to State Parade brings Boy Scouts all across Texas together to celebrate Scout achievements. On Saturday, more than 3,500 of them joined at the Texas Capitol for its 68th year.

To commemorate some of these accomplishments, an Eagle Scout Rededication Ceremony was held to honor those who have completed the highest rank in the Boy Scouting program.The requirements to earn this rank are a minimum of 21 badges, and only 5 percent of Boy Scouts who enroll ever make it that far.

Out of the 19 Boy Scout Councils in the state, youth delegates from 14 councils were selected to report on their participation with communities.

Rolando B. Pablos, the Texas Secretary of State, was chosen to be this year’s recipient of the reports.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s