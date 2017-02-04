TCU reaches 5 Big 12 wins for 1st time, beating Texas 78-63

AP Published:
Texas head coach Shaka Smart calls out to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Long Beach State, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in Austin, Texas. Texas won 71-65. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Texas head coach Shaka Smart calls out to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Long Beach State, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in Austin, Texas. Texas won 71-65. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Vladimir Brodziansky scored 18 points, Alex Robinson had 17 points with eight assists and TCU reached five Big 12 wins for the first time since joining the league with a 78-63 victory over Texas on Saturday.

Texas was within a point with just under 15 minutes left before Brandon Parrish scored his only five points for TCU, making a layup and following a Longhorns miss with a 3-pointer. Robinson then added a layup.

TCU (16-7, 5-5 Big 12), in its fifth year in the Big 12 and first under coach Jamie Dixon, started the second half of its conference schedule.

Dixon is a former Frogs guard who in 1986 hit a long buzzer-beating shot in a game to beat the Longhorns under the same roof though the arena was recently completely renovated.

Jarrett Allen had 22 points and nine rebounds to lead Texas (9-13, 3-7), which led for only 23 seconds in the game.

Freshman guard Jaylen Fisher had 12 points and five assists for the Frogs, while Kenrich Williams had nine points, seven rebounds and six assists.

