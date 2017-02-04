Police investigating suspicious death in South Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating a suspicious death in South Austin.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of West William Cannon Drive.

Police tell a KXAN crew at the scene that they were originally called to the Cannon Place Apartments for a report of an accidental shooting.

A man, believed to be in his 30’s, was taken to South Austin Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

We have a crew at the scene and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.