Police investigating suspicious death in South Austin

Police were called to the Cannon Place Apartment complex for a report of a suspicious death just before 1 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2016. (KXAN Photo/Juan Salinas)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating a suspicious death in South Austin.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of West William Cannon Drive.

Police tell a KXAN crew at the scene that they were originally called to the Cannon Place Apartments for a report of an accidental shooting.

A man, believed to be in his 30’s, was taken to South Austin Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

We have a crew at the scene and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

