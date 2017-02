KYLE, Texas (KXAN) – The Kyle Police Department are investigating the death of a man in Steeplechase Park Saturday afternoon.

According to Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett, officers do not believe the case is criminal in nature and that it is an isolated incident. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

Hays County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace has been called to the scene.

Kyle Police say no additional information will be released until next of kin has been notified.