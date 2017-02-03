Zilker Kite Festival will be around for at least another half century

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin favorite will be around for 50 more years.

ABC Home and Commercial Services has signed a 50-year pledge with the Exchange Club of Austin to host the ABC Zilker Kite Festival. The festival has been going on since 1929, making it the oldest kite festival in the country.

Bobby Jenkins, owner of ABC, said, “It’s an absolute tradition and kickoff to springtime, kickoff to the event festival time of the year. But more than anything it’s about bringing families together.” KXAN is a sponsor of the event.

Tips for this year’s festival

This year’s Kite Festival is on March 5 at Zilker Park. The event is free and open to everyone. Organizers say don’t expect to come to Zilker Park and find parking, as it will be limited. Free parking is available downtown at the State parking lots at 1604 Colorado Street and South at the Toney Burger Activity Center at 3200 Jones Rd.

Shuttles come around regularly to the parking lots and cost $5 round trip for anyone 12 and over. Well-mannered dogs on leashes are allowed on the shuttles. If it rains on the scheduled day, it will be moved to March 12.

