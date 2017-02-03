YETI touting legal win against competitor over similar products

By Published: Updated:
RTIC sued by YETI over similar products (Courtesy: RTIC website)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin-based company YETI Coolers is touting a legal win against one of their competitors.

According to a press release, YETI officials say they settled against RTIC Coolers and their owners brothers John and Jim Jacobsen. RTIC advertises itself on their website as half the price of YETI and able to hold more ice.

The lawsuit was filed against products said to be “too similar.” RTIC must now pay YETI, stop all sales on products in the lawsuit, and re-design them.

“We are extremely pleased with the results we have achieved. We will continue to defend our innovation and intellectual property. This is a true win,” said YETI CEO Matt Reintjes.

In 2006, YETI was born in Austin and is now one of the leading drink-ware brands.

