Top 5 videos on KXAN.com this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The shocking video lasts just 24 seconds. In that time, four children are seen crossing the street; one on bike and three on foot. The headlights of a silver car quickly emerge as the car crashes into 5-year-old Marquese Earls. Incredibly, he was only in the hospital for a day. “I’m really blessed, really blessed,” his mother told KXAN. The driver did not stop. The surveillance video and the interview with his mother are the among the most viewed videos on KXAN.com this week. These are the top 5 videos of the week:

5. Skier’s fall from cliff caught on camera

4. Immigration advocates bracing for possible raids

3. Suspect arrested in deadly Georgetown hit-and-run

2. Austin mother speaks after her son was hit by a car

1. Shocking video shows child being hit by driver who fled the scene

