Texas film industry rallies to keep funding for incentives program

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin film production crews, vendors and small business owners are coming together to fight for a state program they rely on. The Texas Moving Image Industry Incentive Program (TMIIIP) was designed to entice big productions to do business in Texas, creating local jobs and spurring the economy. It’s used to attract television, video game and film productions to the state.

In 2013 the program got a big boost from the legislature, over $90 million, the largest dollar amount since the program was created in 2005.

“Our production went through the roof, it was almost four times the amount of spend in Texas,” said Mindy Raymond, Executive Director of the Texas Motion Picture Alliance (TXMPA).

Then in 2015, the dollar amount was slashed to about $32 million. Raymond says it had an immediate impact on productions doing business in Texas. TXMPA is aware of more than $440 million in lost production over six months, and says it could be even more.

Now, the incentive program is at risk of being abolished completely after three separate bills were filed by Republican lawmakers. State Rep. Matt Shaheen, R-Plano, and state Sen. Konni Burton, R-Fort Worth, and Sen. Bob Hall, R-Canton, have all put forth legislation that would end the program.

