Suspect accused of sexually assaulting mom with toddler in car

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The suspect accused of sexually assaulting a mom in Austin with her toddler in the backseat, is now in custody

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Juan Lopez, 46, Thursday night. The victim told police she knew Lopez for a year and he allowed her to borrow his car while he was out of town if she could drop him off an an unknown location on Jan. 16.

With her young child in the backseat, the mother drove Lopez along Interstate 35 as he instructed her to take the Creedmoor exit. The mother said as she exited the interstate, Lopez pulled out a knife and pressed it against her stomach.

Lopez told her to drive to a cul de sac on the 12700 block of I-35. Once they parked, according to the affidavit, Lopez told the mother if she didn’t have sex with him he would kill her. The mother responded “No, my son is in the car,” to which Lopez responded “I don’t give a damn,” states the affidavit.

Police say, Lopez proceeded to sexually assault the victim. The mother told police he later texted her an apology for “violating” her.

Lopez is now in custody at the Travis County Jail charged with two first degree felonies for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault. When police tracked down Lopez he was in possession of an identification from the Mexican Federal Electoral Institute under a different name.

Investigators discovered Lopez was convicted of a homicide in Travis County from 1987. He was released and deported to Mexico in 2009, police do not know when he returned to the U.S.