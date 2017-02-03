‘Toxic explosion’ reported in Pflugerville neighborhood

FILE -Pflugerville/ Travis County ESD 2 (KXAN Photo\Patrick Tolbert).
FILE -Pflugerville/ Travis County ESD 2 (KXAN Photo\Patrick Tolbert).

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Residents near Wiseman Drive and Dashwood Creek Drive in Pflugerville as asked to stay indoors as emergency crews work on a chemical leak.

The Pflugerville Fire Department was called to the WestPark at Heatherwilde neighborhood around 12:40 p.m. Initial reports indicate there was some type of “explosion” heard.

Austin-Travis County EMS says responded to assist with a “toxic explosion” with unknown chemicals but when they arrived, there were no patients so they cleared the scene. The area where the incident is happening is a neighborhood.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

