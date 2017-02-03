Protesters in opposition to Travis Co. cuts rally outside Governor’s Mansion

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Protesters left signs on the Governor's Mansion gate, which were later taken down by troopers. (KXAN Photo/Paul Shelton)
Protesters left signs on the Governor's Mansion gate, which were later taken down by troopers. (KXAN Photo/Paul Shelton)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Immigrants are welcome here, don’t give in to racist fear,” the group of about 100 chanted outside the Governor’s Mansion in Austin, Friday night.

Many were protesting several immigration items, including rumors about Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids coming to Travis County.

One woman KXAN spoke with said she was there for her two grandchildren. “I don’t want them to be raised in a world where they are condemned for who they are. They are beautiful loving boys and I want them to stay that way.”

Protesters were there to speak out against Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to cut funding from Travis County over Sheriff Sally Hernandez’s ICE detainer policy. Jonea Raney said she was at the protest because her godsons are of Mexican heritage. “We’re supposed to love our neighbor, we’re supposed to help each other, so why would you cut funding from families that are depending on that help?”

While the protest was peaceful, troopers did have to step in to take away signs left on the gates of the Mansion.

Protesters outside the Governor's Mansion, in opposition to the governor's cuts to Travis County (KXAN Photo/Paul Shelton)
Protesters outside the Governor’s Mansion, in opposition to the governor’s cuts to Travis County (KXAN Photo/Paul Shelton)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s