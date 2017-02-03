Protesters in opposition to Travis Co. cuts rally outside Governor’s Mansion

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Immigrants are welcome here, don’t give in to racist fear,” the group of about 100 chanted outside the Governor’s Mansion in Austin, Friday night.

Many were protesting several immigration items, including rumors about Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids coming to Travis County.

One woman KXAN spoke with said she was there for her two grandchildren. “I don’t want them to be raised in a world where they are condemned for who they are. They are beautiful loving boys and I want them to stay that way.”

Protesters were there to speak out against Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to cut funding from Travis County over Sheriff Sally Hernandez’s ICE detainer policy. Jonea Raney said she was at the protest because her godsons are of Mexican heritage. “We’re supposed to love our neighbor, we’re supposed to help each other, so why would you cut funding from families that are depending on that help?”

While the protest was peaceful, troopers did have to step in to take away signs left on the gates of the Mansion.