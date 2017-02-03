National Wear Red Day: Raising awareness about womens’ heart health

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Friday is National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about women and heart attacks.

The focus is on women under the age of 55. Dr. Yan Lieu from the Heart Hospital of Austin joined us in the KXAN studio.

A recent report says one in five young and middle age women didn’t have chest pain with their heart attack. Now there is an effort to get younger women screened for heart health.

Signs of heart attack:

Chest pain (uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain in the center of the chest)

Pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach

Shortness of breath, with or without chest discomfort

Breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness