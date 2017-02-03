Man who torched ex-girlfriend’s car, broke out of cop car gets 15 years

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jesse Ocampo was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday for felony arson, after torching his ex-girlfriend’s car in an Austin apartment complex parking lot.

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office says Ocampo faced 2 to 20 years in prison and a possible $10,000 fine. He pled to 15 years after DA’s office investigators unearthed disturbing information about other crimes after the arson, the office said.

Investigators learned he fled to Dallas where he assaulted his cousin with a baseball bat, and when arrested on that charge broke out of the back window of a Dallas police patrol car.

He later bonded out of jail and came back to Austin, where he assaulted his ex-girlfriend in broad daylight in the apartment parking lot, smashing her apartment windows, according to the DA’s Office.

A child who witnessed the assault called police. Investigators also learned that Ocampo had previously held a gun to the same ex-girlfriend. He continued to make threats against her and her children. He also threatened to kill two eyewitnesses to the arson, and even assaulted someone while in jail, a deaf cellmate who “had the courage the report those threats,” investigators said.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Huynh, who prosecuted the case, said: “We are grateful to the victim of this crime for her bravery and strength of character she showed throughout this process. It was clear after multiple meetings that her primary goal was to keep her family safe.”

Huynh also recognized the Austin Fire Department’s Arson Investigation Unit and the DA’s Office investigative team that pieced together the defendant’s “violent path.”