Man who torched ex-girlfriend’s car, broke out of cop car gets 15 years

By Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jesse Ocampo was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday for felony arson, after torching his ex-girlfriend’s car in an Austin apartment complex parking lot.

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office says Ocampo faced 2 to 20 years in prison and a possible $10,000 fine. He pled to 15 years after DA’s office investigators unearthed disturbing information about other crimes after the arson, the office said.

Investigators learned he fled to Dallas where he assaulted his cousin with a baseball bat, and when arrested on that charge broke out of the back window of a Dallas police patrol car.

He later bonded out of jail and came back to Austin, where he assaulted his ex-girlfriend in broad daylight in the apartment parking lot, smashing her apartment windows, according to the DA’s Office.

A child who witnessed the assault called police. Investigators also learned that Ocampo had previously held a gun to the same ex-girlfriend. He continued to make threats against her and her children. He also threatened to kill two eyewitnesses to the arson, and even assaulted someone while in jail, a deaf cellmate who “had the courage the report those threats,” investigators said.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Huynh, who prosecuted the case, said: “We are grateful to the victim of this crime for her bravery and strength of character she showed throughout this process. It was clear after multiple meetings that her primary goal was to keep her family safe.”

Huynh also recognized the Austin Fire Department’s Arson Investigation Unit and the DA’s Office investigative team that pieced together the defendant’s “violent path.”

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s