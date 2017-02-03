Leading cancer researcher hired for UT/Livestrong partnership

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two years after announcing a partnership with the Livestrong Foundation, the Dell Medical School has hired a leading cancer researcher to run the Livestrong Cancer Institutes.

Dr. Gail Eckhardt says the partnership with Livestrong is what lured her away from the University of Colorado.

“I came here because Livestrong has a very long history in the area of patient support and survivorship,” said Eckhardt.

For years, Livestrong has focused on helping people who are living with cancer. Eckhardt says doctors and hospitals tend to focus on the disease. The goal of the Livestrong Cancer institutes is to marry the two.

The partnership between Livestrong and the UT medical school was first announced in 2014 when Livestrong pledged to donate $50 million over 10 years.