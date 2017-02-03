In wake of grant cuts, Travis County launches fundraising site

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ever since Gov. Greg Abbott cut $1.5 million in grant money to Travis County earlier this week in response to Sheriff Sally Hernandez’ new ICE detention policy, GoFundMe campaigns have started popping up in an effort to raise money for the county and its programs.

While Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt says she is encouraged by all the people who want to help, she wanted to make sure any donations being made would be managed properly and tax-exempt. On Friday, working with Austin Community Foundation, Eckhardt launched a fundraising account dubbed #StrongerTogether.

“My sincere thanks go out to the organizers of this website, as well as at least seven other crowd-sourcing sites that have spontaneously appeared over the last 48 hours,” said Eckhardt in a statement. “At this time, the #StrongerTogether website is the only one linked to Austin Community Foundation. I encourage other efforts in this beautiful groundswell of support to work with ACF – it has the capacity to handle the accounting necessary to get these funds over to affected court programs quickly and cleanly for donors and the County.”

The funds raised will benefit the Travis County court programs that were funded by the grants. The county receives $1.8 million in Criminal Justice Division grant money every year and $300,000 had already been handed out as of this fiscal year. The rest of the grant money was cancelled by the governor’s office.

Where the Grant Money Goes

Department Name Grant Awarded Civil Courts Parenting in Recovery Family Drug Treatment Court $145,456.16 County Attorney Family Violence Accelerated Prosecution Program $89,522.57 County Attorney Family Violence Accelerated Victim Outreach Program $234,043.90 Criminal Courts Veterans Court Program $193,930 Criminal Justice Plan Prostitute Prevention Program $214,357 CSCD Travis County Adult Probation DWI Court $259,284 Emergency Services Travis County SPD 2000 Replacement $30,900 Juvenile Probation Streamlining Assessment Practices to Improve Youth Substance $44,105.42 Juvenile Probation Trauma Specific Treatment for Juveniles $58,937 Juvenile Probation Enhancing Services for Victims of Crime $149,135.22 Juvenile Probation Leadership Academy $183,817.50 Juvenile Probation Tiger Enrichment Program $67,869.91 Pretrial Drug Diversion Court $147,488.36 Totals $1,818,874.04