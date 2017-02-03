Houston students caught doing Nazi salute in class photo

By Published: Updated:

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — A Houston area high school plans to punish students caught on senior class photo day doing Nazi salutes, according to KPRC.

Pictures from Tuesday’s incident are circulating on Twitter. The first photo was supposed to be a serious class photo at Cypress Ranch High School. The second photo was meant to be silly.

Instead of sticking out their tongues or holding up bunny ears, some say at least 70 students raised their arms in the air and started shouting “Heil Hitler” and “Heil Trump.”

The principal sent a letter home to parents saying the inappropriate actions would not be tolerated.

“…While our senior class was taking a large group panoramic picture. Several of our students made the poor choice of displaying inappropriate gestures during this time. Unfortunately, many of these images have been shared on social media. This is extremely disappointing as this is not an accurate representation of our student body. We are currently conducting an investigation and those implicated will be punished according to the Student Code of Conduct.”

School officials are identifying all of the students in the photo and will discipline them.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s