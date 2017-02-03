Houston students caught doing Nazi salute in class photo

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — A Houston area high school plans to punish students caught on senior class photo day doing Nazi salutes, according to KPRC.

Pictures from Tuesday’s incident are circulating on Twitter. The first photo was supposed to be a serious class photo at Cypress Ranch High School. The second photo was meant to be silly.

Instead of sticking out their tongues or holding up bunny ears, some say at least 70 students raised their arms in the air and started shouting “Heil Hitler” and “Heil Trump.”

The principal sent a letter home to parents saying the inappropriate actions would not be tolerated.

“…While our senior class was taking a large group panoramic picture. Several of our students made the poor choice of displaying inappropriate gestures during this time. Unfortunately, many of these images have been shared on social media. This is extremely disappointing as this is not an accurate representation of our student body. We are currently conducting an investigation and those implicated will be punished according to the Student Code of Conduct.”

School officials are identifying all of the students in the photo and will discipline them.

Texas High School Students Make Nazi Salute and Shout ‘Hail Trump’ In Senior Class Photos Cypress Ranch HS

Houstonhttps://t.co/7JFYrmeLeD pic.twitter.com/biGn6erytE — Tec Quia (@TecQuia) February 2, 2017