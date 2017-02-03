HEB partnering with Farmshare to bring healthy food to Del Valle

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — HEB is working bring healthy food to Del Valle, which is known as a food desert lacking a grocery store and affordable options.

While HEB has plans to build a full grocery store in Del Valle, in the meantime they have donated $15,000 to create a Mobile Market. Alongside the nonprofit Farmshare, the funds will also be used to explore farming initiatives on the 17-acres of land HEB has purchased for the grocery store.

The Mobile Market program was announced by Farmshare, to bring fresh, healthy, affordable, and locally grown food to Del Valle neighborhoods. The area is seeing rapid growth and the developers say the Del Valle has been long overdue for more grocery shopping choices.

The United States Department of Agriculture defines a food desert as a location where people live more than 10 miles away from a large grocery store in rural areas or more than a mile away in urban ones.

“Support from HEB and the City of Austin helps us to connect the dots. A sustainable and strong local food system depends on an ample supply of locally grown food which depends on trained farmers dedicated to growing that food, and an adequate amount of farmland on which to produce the food. Farmshare’s mission is to accomplish all three,” said Andrea Abel, Farmshare Austin Executive Director.

Local students will also be encouraged to sign up for Farmer Starter, the organic farmer training program. The program offers future farmers to chance to gain hands-on experience with a mix of training in classrooms and out in the field.

The grocery store will be built on the land located at the southeast corner of Farm to Market 973 and State Highway 71.