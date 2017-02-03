Explosion at Round Rock business seriously injures employee

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Police are asking people to avoid the area of Sam Bass Road between Woods Boulevard and Chisolm Trail due to an explosion at a Round Rock business.

The police and fire departments were called to the scene of the explosion at 2:05 p.m. An employee has serious burn injuries and was flown by helicopter to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

Round Rock police say the explosion happened at Energetic Materials & Products, Inc., located at 1413 Brandi Ln., an area surrounded by businesses. Energetic Materials develops and tests ballistics, explosives and pyrotechnics, according to their website. The company’s CEO, Dennis Wilson, says the employee — a technician who started work there 8 months ago — was handing reactive material when the explosion happened.

Firefighters evacuated everyone out of the facility and officials sent out an automated emergency call to neighbors to let them know what was happening.

Crews are currently in the cleanup process. A nearby business said it appears the front of the building was damaged.

Less than two hours before the explosion in Round Rock, a shelter in place was put into effect in a Pflugerville neighborhood due to a “toxic explosion.” A chemical distribution company was working with liquid ammonia sulfate, which caused a reaction that under pressure ruptured and created a chlorine smell. No one was injured.