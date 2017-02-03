Construction begins on E. MLK Blvd. for next 6 months

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers should be aware of some construction coming to East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in east Austin that will last the next six months.

Starting on Friday, between Tannehill Lane and Regency Drive, MLK Blvd. will be reduced to one lane in both directions. The goal is make room for a wider bridge at US 183, as a part of the 183 South Project.

The first step is to re-stripe MLK Blvd to move traffic in the westbound direction over to one of the eastbound lanes. Drivers will then be diverted to the new bridge once a portion of it is complete so the old bridge can be demolished.

Traffic delays are expected to increase in the area. The new bridge is slated to be completed in late 2017.