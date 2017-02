AUSTIN (KXAN) — The lock out at Connally High School has been lifted, according to police.

The high school was on lock out at 10 a.m. due to police presence in the area. Officers say there was a 911 call for shots fired on Scofield Farms Drive.

One person has been detained and police are looking for a second suspect.

The high school is located on North Lamar Boulevard in north Austin.