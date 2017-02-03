Austin police warn Super Bowl fans to party responsibly

This Jan. 14, 2017 photo shows The George R. Brown Convention Center, which will host the NFL Experience in Houston. Super Bowl LI will be played Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just in time for the Super Bowl on Sunday, Austin police are kicking off their no refusal initiative.

If you are suspected of drunk driving and do no cooperate police can get a warrant on the spot to draw your blood. The initiative starts at 9 p.m. Friday night and runs every night through Monday morning at 5 a.m.

Options to get home safely:

There are also several ridesharing apps currently operating in the city of Austin.

  • WingzThe company says even if there is an alien invasion, the cost to ride will never change.
  • zTripBook a ride now or later without surge pricing.
  • FARE: Find a driver you like? This app lets you choose the driver you prefer without changing prices.
  • GetMe: Whether you want to ride a motorcycle or in a limo, this app offers numerous options for you to get where you need to go.
  • FastenTheir drivers must have a clean record and are screened through federal and national records
  • RideAustinRiders can choose a charity and proceeds from each ride will be donated by Ride Austin
Austin police no refusal initiative (APD)
