Attorney: Nearly $52M in hurricane damage claims are pending

A large boat sits in the dead trees and grass along with other debris Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2008 in the middle of a destroyed fishing camp in Trinity Bay near Anahuac, Texas. Much of the debris was blown by Hurricane Ike from Bolivar Peninsula miles across the bay. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
A large boat sits in the dead trees and grass along with other debris Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2008 in the middle of a destroyed fishing camp in Trinity Bay near Anahuac, Texas. Much of the debris was blown by Hurricane Ike from Bolivar Peninsula miles across the bay. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A lawyer representing a group of Gulf coast cities and school districts says they’re still owed nearly $52 million by the state’s windstorm insurer from damage caused by Hurricane Ike in 2008.

Attorney Shaun Hodge tells The Galveston County Daily News that the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association, a division of the Texas Department of Insurance, has “delayed every step of the way.”

The city of La Marque and the Texas City school district are among the entities awaiting payment.

In some cases state and local officials are still trying to agree on what will be paid on a claim.

The association says the process also has been slowed by lawsuits filed against it.

The association is a secondary insurer that’s not a direct competitor in the voluntary insurance market.

