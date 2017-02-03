6 kids injured after SUV crashes into Texas day care center

CIBOLO, Texas (AP) — Six children were injured after a woman crashed her SUV into a San Antonio-area day care center.

Police say the elderly woman was trying to park in front of the day care in Cibolo on Friday morning when she somehow accelerated instead of applying her brakes.

The SUV drove through the front of the day care, which had 40 children inside.

Six of the children inside were taken to local hospitals and treated for mainly minor injuries. One child suffered rib injuries. The driver was also taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The other children in the day care center were released to their parents.

Cibolo police say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Cibolo is located about 25 miles northeast of San Antonio.