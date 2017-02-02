Texas Interfaith leaders take a stand against SB4

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As hundreds of people gathered to speak out against Senate Bill 4, a bill that looks to prohibit “sanctuary city” policies, interfaith leaders from across the state stood up to deliver their own message.

“This is not a political issue, this is a human issue,” Rev. Frederick Clarkson of Austin’s St. Timothy Episcopal Church said.

Frankly put, faith leaders say this bill would hurt the relationship between a vulnerable population that needs to trust and rely on law enforcement.

“SB 4 will force many immigrants, undocumented or otherwise, into the shadows out of fear of being unfairly targeted simply because of the color of their skin,” said Dr. Gus Reyes, director of the Texas Baptist Christian Life Commission.

"We would not have Jesus as our Lord and Savior, because he was undocumented" -faith leaders say against SB4 @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/kvDh0VLiHN — Leslie Rangel (@LeslieRangelTV) February 2, 2017

