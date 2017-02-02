Texas Interfaith leaders take a stand against SB4

Leslie Rangel By Published:
Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops, Christian Life Commission and Austin Interfaith held a news conference at the the Texas Capitol to take a stand against SB 4. (KXAN PHoto/Ed Zavala)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As hundreds of people gathered to speak out against Senate Bill 4, a bill that looks to prohibit “sanctuary city” policies, interfaith leaders from across the state stood up to deliver their own message.

“This is not a political issue, this is a human issue,” Rev. Frederick Clarkson of Austin’s St. Timothy Episcopal Church said.

Frankly put, faith leaders say this bill would hurt the relationship between a vulnerable population that needs to trust and rely on law enforcement.

“SB 4 will force many immigrants, undocumented or otherwise, into the shadows out of fear of being unfairly targeted simply because of the color of their skin,” said Dr. Gus Reyes, director of the Texas Baptist Christian Life Commission.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., KXAN’s Leslie Rangel speaks with local faith leaders who explain why they decided to take a political stance on the issue. 

 

