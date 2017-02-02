Teachers’ union wants students to get ‘know your rights’ immigration training

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Maplewood Elementary father Gabriel Rojas says education is key, even for younger students. “The more they know about their right and the rights of their peers in school, the better off we all will be,” he said.

Teachers’ union Education Austin is pushing for “know your rights” immigration education at every school in the district, both in and out of the classroom. “It’s very important that the families are prepared,” Montserrat Garibay, with Education Austin, says. “Because if a raid happens, we want to make sure that our families feel safe.”

The curriculum and resources could include: instructing families on what they should do if Immigration and Custom Enforcement, ICE, comes to their door.

State ‘Sanctuary’ policy bill extends to colleges

Additions to a bill to nix state funding for so-called ‘sanctuary’ cities also extend to colleges.

Clinical professor Elissa Steglich works with the University of Texas immigration clinic. She says estimates show 500 to 700 students at UT either lack status or are attend under the Obama-era policy letting the children of undocumented immigrants live in the U.S. in some cases. Steglich says the new Texas bill opens college police up to verbal requests from immigration officials.

“You could imagine a situation officer walks up to UTPD and says ‘go pick up that guy for me. I think he or she is out of status,'” said Steglich.

“It probably will never interject into a college campus situation because number one, those kids are probably on visas,” said State Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, who authored the bill.

Sen. Perry believes colleges needed to be included because he heard talk of extending ‘sanctuary’ policies to campuses. He says police would work with other local law enforcement.

“Those college campuses have a police force that does not prosecute, in other words they send those over to the county, typically, to be processed through,” said Perry.

Steglich says it’s still unclear which funding the state could legally cut if the bill passes and if universities don’t follow the state rules.

A spokesperson for the UT system says the university does not believe it has any policies that would trigger state cuts under this bill.