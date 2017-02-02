South Austin greenbelt neighbors find large homeless camp

Kylie-Mcgivern_Web_Headshot By Published:
South Austin homeless camp (KXAN Viewer Photo)
South Austin homeless camp (KXAN Viewer Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — South Austin neighbors reached out to us to make their concerns known, sending in this video of hazards right behind their homes, calling it a problem the city needs to pay more attention to.

The area: the Williamson Creek Greenbelt right between Stassney Lane and William Cannon.

What appears to be a dump site is far darker, neighbors say. “What we see here is there’s weapons out here,” one neighbor said. An area woven with worries of environmental and safety hazards and crime.

KXAN’s Kylie McGivern walks us through the greenbelt coming up on KXAN News at 10. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s