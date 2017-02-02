Several Kyle homes burglarized, police ask public for help

Photo released by the Kyle Police Department of person suspected of residential burglaries. (Photo: Kyle PD)
Photo released by the Kyle Police Department of person suspected of residential burglaries. (Photo: Kyle PD)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) – Police in Kyle are hoping the public can help identify a person they believe is behind a number of home burglaries.

Police say the suspect has been targeting the Amberwood and Spring Branch neighborhoods. The suspect has been seen driving a red four-door SUV.

Investigators say the burglaries have been happening in the middle of the day when they believe residents are away from their homes at work.

If anyone has any information regarding the burglaries, you are asked to contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon visits the neighborhoods and speaks with Kyle’s police chief tonight on KXAN News at 6. 

Suspect vehicle in Kyle home burglaries (Kyle Police Department)
