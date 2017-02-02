New Braunfels bank robber caught by FBI in Travis County

Reness Broussard accused of robbing 2 New Braunfels banks (Courtesy: police)
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A Georgetown man is in the Travis County Jail facing charges for two bank robberies last month.

Reness Leonce Broussard, 35, is accused of robbing the First Commercial Bank on Jan. 25 and Schertz Bank and Trust on Jan. 20. Working alongside the Texas Rangers, New Braunfels police were able to gather evidence from both scenes and identify the suspect.

On Feb. 1, Broussard was arrested around 1 p.m. by the FBI, Texas Rangers, New Braunfels police, and Schertz police in Travis County.

Broussard is being held on a total bond of $400,000.

