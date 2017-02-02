McConaughey: It’s time to embrace the fact that Trump is president

LONDON (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey says it’s time for Americans, even those strongly opposed to President Trump, to embrace the fact he’s president and work to be constructive.

In an interview on the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show, McConaughey was asked about his upcoming film, “Gold,” an underdog story about a man searching for gold while “sticking it to the man.”

Marr asked McConaughey, “Every single American actor or archetype who comes to London, dumps on Trump, you all completely hate him. Do you think it’s time that maybe Hollywood and the cultural elite of America gives this guy a break?”

“Well, they don’t have a choice now. He’s our president,” the Texas native and Austin resident answered. “As divisive of an inauguration and time as we’ve ever had — at the same time it’s time for us to embrace, shake hands with this fact, and be constructive with him over the next four years.”

The Academy Award-winning actor known for his roles in Dazed and Confused, Dallas Buyers Club and Interstellar, continued, “Even those who most strongly disagree with his principles or things he’s said or done… no matter how much you disagree along the way, it’s time to think about how constructive you can be, because he’s our president for the next four years, at least.”

Actress Nicole Kidman walked back comments, also in a BBC interview, about President Trump last month after many thought she making supportive comments. “I was trying to stress that I believe in democracy and the American constitution and it’s that simple,” she said.

