McConaughey: It’s time to embrace the fact that Trump is president

By Published: Updated:
Matthew McConaughey discusses President Trump (BBC Photo)
Matthew McConaughey discusses President Trump (BBC Photo)

LONDON (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey says it’s time for Americans, even those strongly opposed to President Trump, to embrace the fact he’s president and work to be constructive.

In an interview on the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show, McConaughey was asked about his upcoming film, “Gold,” an underdog story about a man searching for gold while “sticking it to the man.”

Marr asked McConaughey, “Every single American actor or archetype who comes to London, dumps on Trump, you all completely hate him. Do you think it’s time that maybe Hollywood and the cultural elite of America gives this guy a break?”

“Well, they don’t have a choice now. He’s our president,” the Texas native and Austin resident answered. “As divisive of an inauguration and time as we’ve ever had — at the same time it’s time for us to embrace, shake hands with this fact, and be constructive with him over the next four years.”

The Academy Award-winning actor known for his roles in Dazed and Confused, Dallas Buyers Club and Interstellar, continued, “Even those who most strongly disagree with his principles or things he’s said or done… no matter how much you disagree along the way, it’s time to think about how constructive you can be, because he’s our president for the next four years, at least.”

Actress Nicole Kidman walked back comments, also in a BBC interview, about President Trump last month after many thought she making supportive comments. “I was trying to stress that I believe in democracy and the American constitution and it’s that simple,” she said.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s