Letters written before daughter’s death bring comfort to mother

TIFT CO., GEORGIA (WALB) A mother mourning the loss of her teenage daughter is now remembering her through a series of notes written before her death.

The words “Open when you’re feeling lonely” mark the start of one of 25 letters 16-year-old Macy Mathis wrote for her mother on her birthday.

Cindy Mathis would never expect that the reason she was feeling alone was because her teenage daughter had died in a car accident.

“She really helped me out in a lot of ways that I didn’t realize until after she passed,” said Mathis.

Before Macy died, Cindy had only opened three of those messages. She said some of the letters she left behind have made her laugh, and all have made her cry.

Cindy said she encourages all children to write notes to their parents because she’s come to treasure hers so much.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2kZ1jPt