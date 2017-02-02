Learn to Make Maki Causa

Isla’s Chef de Cuisine Julio-Cesar Florez visited us in the studio to make their Maki Causa dish.The recipe starts with a blend of Whipped Yukon Potato and peppers called causa, then top it with cucumber and crab salad. Roll in Nori, and garnish with roe and pickled radish. Isla is located on West 4th Street. Go to islaaustin.com or call 737-222-6906 for more information.

