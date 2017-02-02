Great Ideas for Getting the Most of Sale Shopping

End of seasons sales are the perfect time to stretch your fashion wings and find some great pieces in your price range. ByGeorge is holding their Warehouse sale this weekend– to help us be on the fashion lookout South Congress Store Manager Kim Vilyus joined us on set.

A few tips when shopping sales:

• This is your opportunity to buy a statement piece. It’s good to invest in some items that you can wear weekly, and these often may be in a neutral tone such as black, white, beige or grey, but if you want a statement piece that is high design or a bold color, buy it on sale.

• Look for trends that carry through from winter to spring and possibly into summer. When you can find a trend that is long lasting, and in a material that works for a range of temperatures or as a layering piece, buy it immediately as it is great investment.

• Sample and Warehouse sales can be tough as they are often busy and not conducive to trying on a lot of things with limited dressing rooms and mirrors. When you don’t want to try on items, look for accessories such as bags, jewelry, ties and even shoes as they are one size fits all or the fit is close to the same for all brands.

• Shop with friends and make a day of it. Instead of using a mirror you can use a friend’s judgement and reward them with drinks or snacks after the sale (we will have June;s All Day serving pastries on site and a DJ). Always best to ride share so you don’t have to find parking or schlep your items up and down Congress.

• Know your size in both US and European to make it easier to search for what you need. Also buy your size and don’t buy too big or too small planning to fit into that size in the future, these items just usually take up valuable wardrobe space.

• The Warehouse sale will have numerous dressing rooms and mirrors but if you want to try things on without waiting in line, best to wear some athletic wear under your clothes so you can try things on immediately.

The ByGeorge Warehouse Sale is happening Thursday through Sunday February 2nd through 5th at 1327 South Congress at Gibson Street. Go to ByGeorgeAustin.com for more details.