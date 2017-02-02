Getting Ready for the Big Game with Big Savings

The 51st Big Game is just a few days away. It’s in our backyard this year, but let’s be honest, most of us won’t be able to make the trip to Houston. So whether you’re entertaining or not, RetailMeNot has some great buys that are too good to pass up. Pizza, televisions, and sports apparel are all great items to scoop up savings before the big game. Sara Skirboll of RetailMeNot joined us in the studio with more on how to do it. According to the National Restaurant Association, the day of the Big Game is the busiest day of the year for pizza, which means that pizza shops are going to be slashing prices. If you’re paying full price for pizza, you’ve already lost the game! If you go to RetailMeNot.com right now you’ll find 25% off regular menu-priced orders from Papa John’s.

Hosting a party requires a decent-sized television, or if you’re lucky, more than one television to broadcast the big game. The good news here is that electronics deals aren’t just reserved for Black Friday, which is an all too distant memory away. According to Nielsen, over 111 million Americans watched the Big Game last year and I can assure you, it was most likely not on their iPads. Check out Walmart who has up to 85% on electronics and Target who’s offering $5 off $50 plus free shipping.

February is a great month for spectacular savings on sports apparel. Let football fans know what team you’re representing by getting decked out in your team’s colors. Dicks Sporting Goods is offering up to 50% off of select NFL gear. Not a fan the big game? GO SHOPPING! Head to the mall this weekend because you are going to find a lot of great deals on everything from beauty and home to apparel and accessories. H&M has up to 80% off select items! Ulta.com is offering a gift bag of 20 deluxe samples when you spend $60. And last but not least Kohl’s is offering 15% off when you spend $100 or more.

RetailMeNot is a leading digital savings destination that helps consumers save money with hundreds of thousands of deals at their favorite retailers. RetailMeNot is the one-stop-shop for the best offers ranging from travel, fashion, beauty, office supplies, gadgets and electronics to home décor, food and pet products, among others.

Sponsored by RetailMeNot. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.