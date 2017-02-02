Gasoline tanker truck rolls over in Lampasas, driver injured

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWKT) — The driver of a gasoline tanker truck was trapped for a period of time after his truck rolled over Wednesday night south of Lampasas.

The crash happened on US 183, about 4.5 miles south of Lampasas, just before 10 p.m. The investigating trooper said the truck was going north on US 183 when the driver went off the road onto the grass shoulder, continued down a hill and rolled over onto the driver’s side. DPS says the tanker was carrying 49,000 gallons of gasoline.

There was no explosion or fire and emergency crews the scene were able to prevent any major environmental damage. An environmental contractor from Waco was called to conduct the cleanup from the small amount of gasoline spilled.

The driver was trapped and had to be extricated from the crash by Lampasas firefighters. He was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple where he was in the Intensive Care Unit as of Thursday morning.