First lady leads Alzheimer’s advocacy day at the Capitol

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People from across Texas gathered at the State Capitol Thursday to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s, including the state’s first lady, Cecilia Abbott.

“I hope to help inspire more Texans like you to answer the call to serve — volunteer and give back in their own communities,” she said.

Thursday was advocacy day at the Capitol. About 340,000 people suffer form Alzheimer’s in Texas.

That number is expected to climb to 400,000 by the end of the decade. People whose lives have been affected by the disease met with their representatives to talk about the importance of research and caregivers.