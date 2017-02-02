Firefighters step in after puppy gets his head stuck in tire

BUTTE, Mont. (NEXSTAR MEDIA) — The idiom says curiosity usually kills the cat, but it can get dogs into their fair share of trouble, too.

One Montana coonhound pup named Blaze learned that the hard way.

According to a Facebook post by the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, Blaze’s owner returned home Monday to find the pup’s head stuck in a wheel. Blaze was brought to a veterinary hospital who called the local fire department requesting help.

Per the fire crew, no extraction tools were needed — just a lot of coconut oil, patience and strength.

The dog suffered some minor neck swelling but was not injured.