Father facing charges for strangling daughter caught shoplifting

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Round Rock father is in custody accused of strangling his 13-year-old daughter until she passed out for shoplifting at a Walmart.

The father, who KXAN is not identifying to protect the identity of the victim, is facing charges for assaulting his daughter on Jan. 31 around 6:17 p.m. The incident began when police gave the girl a citation and released her to her parents. Moments later a witness flagged down officers to say a man was attacking a girl next to the store.

Police found the girl with a bump on her head, which was not there prior to her leaving the Walmart. The mother said the father and their daughter were arguing about her shoplifting when the situation escalated as the father grabbed her by the throat.

Wrapping his hands around her neck, the father “violently” pushed her against the wall, according to the mother. As the girl lost consciousness and her knees began to buckle, the father punched her across the face causing her to be thrown to the ground. While she was down, the father continued to punch her, states the affidavit.

EMS says the girl could not remember anything after she passed out. However, a nearby patrol car captured the entire incident on camera.

The father was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail.

