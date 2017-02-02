Eight cows escape pasture, struck by cars in North Texas

Eight cows killed in Wichita County after they escaped their pasture. (KFDX)
Eight cows killed in Wichita County after they escaped their pasture. (KFDX)

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KFDX) — While stray cows are pretty normal around Texas, the scene along Interstate 44 north of Wichita Falls late Wednesday night was quite unusual. Authorities say eight head of cattle were hit and strewn across the highway.

The Burkburnett Police Department received a call from Wichita County asking for help cleaning up the mess about a mile south of the Burkburnett city limits. Authorities say the cows were killed right before midnight and officers and volunteer fire fighters worked until 2 a.m. to clean up the mess and direct traffic.

Police say they occasionally gets calls of cows being hit by cars but said it was very rare that this many cattle got out of their pasture at once and made it out past the service road.

By Thursday morning, the cows were moved to a grassy area.

 

