Drivers asked what they think about I-35 in Travis, Williamson Co.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Traffic, delays, and congestion are all words many drivers say are synonymous with Interstate 35.

Now the Texas Department of Transportation wants to hear your thoughts about improvements on a 16 mile stretch of the interstate. TxDOT says the section of I-35 they are focusing on is in both Travis and Williamson Counties between Ranch to Market 1431 and US 183.

The meeting asking for public feedback is Thursday night at 6 p.m. inside Cedar Ridge High School in Round Rock. There will also be an update at the meeting to the $300 million Mobility 35 improvement project, which would add a toll express lane and other safety improvements.

The goal is to improve safety and offer speedy reliable transportation options with the express lane. Other proposed improvements include widening bridges, adding more lanes and enhancements for bicyclists.

Earlier this month construction began on the I-35 and 51st Street intersection to create a turnaround bridge. I-35 between Rundberg Lane and US 290E is also on the project list for 2017, but it is currently in limbo as TxDOT works to secure more than $110 million in additional funding.